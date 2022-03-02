US renews Lincoln Corner Partnership with Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar

Shamim Shahid

PESHAWAR /DNA/ – The United States Consul General Richard H. Riley and the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) Joint Director, Dr. Usman Ghani, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to renew the partnership of overseeing the Lincoln Corner Peshawar (LCP) for another two years from March 2022 to March 2024. The representatives signed the MOU during a virtual ceremony in the presence of students, faculty, and diplomats from the U.S. Mission to Pakistan. Established in 2014, LCP is a partnership between the U.S. Consulate General Peshawar and IMSciences. “The Lincoln Corner Peshawar partnership is aimed at improving educational standards and access to international resources for the youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, enabling them to gain skills and confidence by taking part in different skill development programs,” said Consul General Riley. LCP is equipped with Maker Space technology including a 3D printer and STEM education kits for visitors to explore high tech tools and develop entrepreneurial and innovative skills. In the near future, LCP will be equipped with a state-of-the-art digital studio for tech entrepreneurs. The Corner also hosts a variety of programs on English language learning, career development, higher education, and American culture and history. The U.S. Mission to Pakistan operates 18 Lincoln Corners across Pakistan, and the Lincoln Corners are part of a network of more than 600 American Spaces across the world. Lincoln Corners are resource centers and event spaces hosted in partnership with Pakistani institutions – in public libraries, universities, and cultural centers. Visitors can access a large collection of databases, scholarly journals, e-books, newspaper articles, and multimedia content.