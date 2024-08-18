‘US ready for first Black woman president’

If Harris manages to beat Trump, she will become first woman and the second Black person to run America

Foreign Desk

WASHINGTON: US Vice-President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, has claimed that America is ready to elect its first Black woman president.

“In my entire career, I’ve heard people say when I ran… people aren’t ready, it’s not your time, nobody like you has done that before,” the Democrat, who will be officially confirmed as presidential nominee in Chicago next week, said in 2019 when she ran against Joe Biden in the primary presidential campaign.

“I haven’t listened and I would suggest that nobody should listen to that kind of conversation.”

But Harris’s campaign never took off and she left the primaries race before Biden picked her as his running mate.

If Harris, 59, manages to beat Donald Trump in November, she will become the first woman and the second Black person, after Barack Obama, to run the world’s leading power.

In so many ways, Harris already is a trailblazer. Born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, she was the first woman attorney general ever elected in California, on top of being the first African American and Asian American to hold that post. She then became the first vice president in US history in those same categories.