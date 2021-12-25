US puts another 5 million vaccines under Pakistan’s Christmas tree

Islamabad, Dec /DNA/ – The United States asked Santa to bring an additional 5 million doses of the life-saving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility to Pakistan, just in time for the holidays. This donation, which should arrive on Christmas Day or shortly thereafter, brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the U.S. government to the Pakistani people to more than 37 million.

U.S. Embassy Islamabad’s Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler said, “Getting vaccinated is the best gift you can give your loved ones this holiday season. Celebrate the coming new year by getting your jab.”

These Pfizer vaccines are part of the 500 million Pfizer doses the United States purchased this summer to deliver to 92 countries worldwide, including Pakistan, to fulfill President Biden’s commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines around the world and supercharge the global fight against the pandemic. The United States has already delivered more that 300 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine worldwide.

The United States has also provided $69.4 million in COVID-19 assistance through our partnership with the Government of Pakistan. Since the start of the pandemic, the United States and Pakistan have worked together to improve infection prevention and control, enhance patient care, expand laboratory testing, disease monitoring, and case tracking in all districts, and support frontline healthcare workers.

Earlier this week, the United States announced a contribution of $580 million to seven multilateral partners to support critical work to help end the pandemic, strengthen public health systems, and provide urgent relief. In line with the priorities and objectives identified by the United Nations Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID–19, the United States will contribute $280 million to the World Health Organization (WHO); $170 million to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); $75 million to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO); $20 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); $20 million for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA); $10 million to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO); and $5 million for UN Women.