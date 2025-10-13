US President Trump, mediators sign Gaza ceasefire deal
Sharm El-Sheikh, OCT 13: Document signed during international summit hosted by Egypt in Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh on deal. Leaders from across the world signed the Gaza peace agreement during an event co-hosted by US President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh.
