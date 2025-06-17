US President proposes Russia, China to join G7

OTTAWA, Jun 17 (QNA/APP/DNA):During his participation in the G7 Summit in Canada, US President Donald Trump proposed the inclusion of Russia, and possibly China in the group.

The US President expressed his preference for having a G8 or G9, adding that Russia’s suspension from the G8 back in 2014 was a big mistake.

Trump said that the war would not have happened had Russia not been suspended and were he US President four years ago.

The US President added that not having Russian President Vladimir Putin on the stable makes life more complicated.