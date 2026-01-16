US, Pakistan to enhance investment links, focus on Fintech

ISLAMABAD, JAN 16 /DNA/ – Finance Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Aurangzeb, welcomed the US Acting Ambassador, Natalie Baker, at the Finance Ministry, today.

During their talks, the American side commended Pakistan’s economic stability and improvement. Ambassador Natalie Baker specifically praised Pakistan’s reform agenda and macroeconomic policies.

She reaffirmed the United States’ full support for enhancing trade and investment ties with Pakistan. The meeting also welcomed a new cooperation agreement between Pakistan’s Finance Ministry and the American company, Liberty Financial, focusing on digital currency.

Ambassador Baker expressed her desire to further strengthen US-Pakistan trade and investment relations. In response, Finance Minister Aurangzeb reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continuing economic reforms and ensuring an environment friendly for investors.

The meeting highlighted ongoing cooperation and positive economic momentum between the two countries.