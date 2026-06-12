US-Pakistan program boosts digital trade for 50 entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD, JUN 12 /DNA/ – U.S. Mission Pakistan, in partnership with the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN) and Tech Valley Pakistan, concluded a five-day business accelerator program designed to strengthen the digital trade capabilities of Pakistani entrepreneurs to better compete in international e-commerce markets.

The program, titled “E-Commerce and Digital Trade: Building the U.S.-Pakistan Economic Partnership,” was held June 8–12 at the newly established headquarters of the U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) in Islamabad. Fifty entrepreneurs were selected for participation through a competitive, nationwide multi-stage process and who represented a diverse cross-section of Pakistani industries from artisan crafts and agriculture to fashion, software development, and health.

At the closing ceremony, Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim Andrew Halus reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to investing in Pakistan’s future through entrepreneurship and innovation.

He told the graduates, “The United States is Pakistan’s largest export market. You are now equipped to access that market and expand digital trade.” He also noted that the Google Digital Marketing & E-Commerce Professional Certificate awarded to participants would strengthen their business credentials.

Google for Education supported the initiative by providing digital tools, integrating learning resources into the curriculum, and offering professional certification through the Google Digital Marketing & E-Commerce Professional Certificate program. Participants received training in building online stores, understanding digital trade regulations, and managing logistics and supply chains.

By the end of the program, each entrepreneur had built an online store, mastered digital trade regulations, secured logistics partnerships and learned to harness AI-powered marketing tools. Every participant also walked away with a personalized export roadmap plan to take their products to international markets.

The cohort showcased the richness of Pakistani industry, with products ranging from handcrafted goods and agricultural exports, including dried mangoes and organic oils, to fashion and apparel items such as shawls and jewelry.

Tech Valley Pakistan, a designated Google for Education and Canva for Education partner, provided technology solutions, training, and consultancy services for the program. The organization operates across Pakistan, Canada, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United States, and has reached more than 500,000 individuals to date.