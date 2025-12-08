US, Pakistan open new hub for educational exchange in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, DEC 8 /DNA/ – U.S. Embassy Islamabad’s Chargé d’Affaires (CDA) Natalie A. Baker joined Minister of State for Education Wajiha Qamar as they inaugurated a new purpose-built building of the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) in Islamabad, marking a major milestone in the longstanding U.S.-Pakistan educational partnership. This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the Fulbright program in Pakistan.

CDA Baker noted that as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026, the new USEFP building will highlight America’s founding ideals and global impact, using this milestone to further strengthen U.S.-Pakistan relations.

Designed to serve as a central U.S.-supported resource for learning and exchange, the new USEFP building is a five-story, 9,755-square-meter complex which will expand access to educational resources, empower Pakistani students and educators, and foster innovation. By bringing together EducationUSA advising services, a Lincoln Corner, training spaces, and public programs under one roof, the building will equip Pakistan’s next generation with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a global economy.

CDA Baker and Minister of State Qamar officially opened the building during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. U.S. Department of State’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Educational and Cultural Affairs Sherry Keneson-Hall, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Shelly Seaver, USEFP Executive Director Peter Moran, USEFP Chair Kamal Uddin Tipu, artist and poet Dr. Raja Changez Sultan, and many distinguished guests from Pakistan’s academic and government sectors also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, CDA Baker emphasized the long-term impact the new public building will have on advancing education in Pakistan and strengthening the U.S.-Pakistan bilateral relationship. “This is more than a building. It is a symbol of the deep commitment both the United States and Pakistan have to education, innovation, and building a safe, stronger, more prosperous future together. It will also be used as a public space for Pakistanis to learn more about the United States and a place where people can come to exchange ideas on issues that affect us all,” she remarked.

Established in 1950 as a binational commission, USEFP promotes mutual understanding through educational and cultural exchanges and is one of 49 Fulbright Commissions worldwide. More than 9,000 Pakistanis and nearly 1,000 Americans have participated in USEFP-administered exchanges, enriching academic and cultural ties between the two countries.