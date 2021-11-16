US-Pakistan hopes for a faithful & long relationship in future: John Coronado

Nazir H Siyal

KARACHI: A Joint Venture of Ghani Global Holdings Limited (GGL) and Kilowatt Labs Inc USA held a Signing Ceremony here at the local hotel on Tuesday.On the occasion, Guest of honour Mr. John Coronado US Commercial Counselor Pakistan, the President GGL group Mr. Ashraf Bhawani and CEO Atique Ahmed Khan, Chairman AKD group, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi and various other business heads and CEOs of local and international organizations attended the Joint Venture event.

The Speakers spoke high about the electric super Capacitor energy is the future of technologies and in this connection, Pakistan would be among eighth country to start the super Capacitors energy at large for every aspects of life and EV automobile technology etc they said.The guest Speaker US Commercial Counselor Pakistan, Mr. John Coronado expressed that this moment is precious and great for us not only for business but talking about as part of a business, which is also a part of US Government and our job is to promote business ties and relationships between United States and Pakistan he said.He further said I am happy to see few familiar names on the list as I walking in, happy to talk about some subjects that are very timely, added earlier a week, he took participate in a round table discussion that was specific to electric vehicles and obviously a large part of that has to do storage, battery and everything else and so everything that we are discussing here is need of the hour.

John said it’s timely a need, he know that there are business opportunities and task to everything we talking about which is a reason we are here and my office as the US commercial services offered always happy as it is US consulate here in Karachi he told.He assured that the US Embassy in Islamabad always to support further ties between US industry and partners in Pakistan, there is so much room for us to grow and those ties and I know that US companies are always keen to be part of that growth, they are keen to be part of those partnerships that not only look out what’s good business by them, what is good for Pakistanis, whether it’s energy or there is waste energy, water treatment across the big opportunities. He said we are happy to support those efforts, let me just wish the bird a best of successful, I’m sure it’s going to be long and faithful relationship in future.