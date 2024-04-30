US, Pakistan discuss trade, investment, and regional security

ISLAMABAD, APR 30 /DNA/ – A US State Department delegation led by Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass, today met with Acting Foreign Secretary Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The US delegation included Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst and US ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome.

A productive discussion on all aspects of bilateral relations was held. The two sides reaffirmed the commitment to enhance cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and regional security.