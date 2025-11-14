Friday, November 14, 2025
US, Pakistan discuss economic ties and Gaza peace efforts

ISLAMABAD, NOV 14 /DNA/ – US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker, called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 today.

Highlighting the importance of enhancing bilateral economic & investment cooperation, particularly in IT & critical minerals, the DPM/FM welcomed growing interest of U.S. companies to invest in Pakistan, including establishment of the Google Chrome assembly line in Haripur.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional & international developments, including ongoing peace efforts for Gaza.

