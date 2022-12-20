US organizes US-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamabad

At a U.S.-Pakistani diaspora conference today in Islamabad, United States Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Andrew Schofer emphasized that the United States considers the U.S.-Pakistani diaspora as a key partner in the humanitarian, social, and commercial sectors in Pakistan. The United States Mission in Pakistan, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and in close collaboration with the U.S.-Pakistani diaspora, hosted a one-day U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.The conference showcased key contributions and investments by the U.S.-Pakistani diaspora in the humanitarian, social, and commercial sectors, and explored avenues for future joint engagements. Zeeshaan Shah, Prime Minister’s Ambassador at Large for Investments, spoke at the closing session. More than 100 participants attended in-person, including members of the U.S.-Pakistani diaspora, and prominent local business leaders.At the closing session, USAID signed two partnership memoranda of understanding with U.S.-Pakistani diaspora entities: one with Datarocx to set up digital centers in Pakistan in the Special Technology Zones and the other with Global Semiconductor Group and HUM Network Limited for Pakistan Katalytic Fund to improve access to growth capital for established businesses in the technology sector. USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman said “The conference was an opportunity to highlight some of the contributions and investments already made by the Pakistani diaspora, facilitate collaborations between Pakistani diaspora entities, and develop a road map for collective action to address the current humanitarian and social challenges in Pakistan”. In his remarks, Chargé d’Affaires Schofer highlighted the long history of the United States and Pakistan working together to advance Pakistan’s economic growth and to solve development challenges. He also highlighted opportunities for future partnership: “As the Green Revolution improved lives in the past, a ‘Green Alliance’ between the United States and Pakistan will help us jointly strengthen climate resilience, develop clean energy alternatives, and foster economic growth.” The United States remains firmly committed to engaging and partnering with the U.S.-Pakistani diaspora to address Pakistan’s challenges in the humanitarian, social and commercial sectors and to further Pakistan’s development goals.