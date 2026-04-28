US not in a position to dictate us: Iran

News Desk

TEHRAN: Iran’s Deputy Defence Minister Reza Talaei-Nik has stated that the United States is no longer in a position to dictate its policy to other independent nations. Speaking amid stalled talks between Tehran and Washington, he said the US would have to accept abandoning its illegal and irrational demands.

The comments were made as Iran presented a new proposal related to unblocking the Strait of Hormuz and efforts to end the recent conflict in West Asia.

At the same time, addressing a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation defence ministers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Talaei-Nik announced that Iran is willing to share its defensive weapons capabilities and combat experiences with independent countries, especially SCO members. He added that Tehran is ready to share the experiences of “America’s defeat” with its Asian partners.

These remarks come as direct and indirect talks between Iran and the United States remain deadlocked, with both sides accusing each other of unrealistic positions. Iranian officials continue to project confidence following the recent military confrontations, while seeking closer security cooperation with non-Western nations including China, Russia, and other SCO countries. The situation in the region remains tense, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing ceasefire negotiations.