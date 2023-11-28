US, Israeli spymasters in Qatar for talks as Gaza truce extended
DOHA: US, Israeli spymasters in Qatar for talks as Gaza truce extended WHO says more Gazans at risk of dying from diseases than bombings; Israel receives list of hostages to be released today.
(Next News) National Day of Romania celebrated »
Related News
US, Israeli spymasters in Qatar for talks as Gaza truce extended
DOHA: US, Israeli spymasters in Qatar for talks as Gaza truce extended WHO says moreRead More
Released Israeli hostage thanks Hamas for making daughter feel ‘like a queen’
Israeli mother wrote letter to Hamas thanking them for their “kindness and compassion” during 49-dayRead More
Comments are Closed