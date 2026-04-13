US-Iran talks the way forward

Opinion

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

The much-anticipated talks between the United States and Iran, recently held in Islamabad, have ended in what can only be described as a diplomatic fiasco. While both sides attempted to project a sense of guarded optimism before the negotiations, the outcome has laid bare the deep-rooted mistrust and rigid positions that continue to define relations between Washington and Tehran. Iranian officials were quick to point out that expecting a breakthrough in a single sitting was unrealistic, while American representatives maintained that the onus for progress lay with Iran. In reality, however, both sides emerged from the talks claiming that the ball was in the other’s court a familiar refrain that underscores the persistent deadlock.

At the heart of the failure lies the core issue that has long plagued US-Iran relations: Iran’s nuclear program. The United States reiterated its long-standing demand that Iran hand over its enriched uranium and abandon its nuclear ambitions altogether. For Washington, this remains a non-negotiable requirement, framed as essential for regional and global security. Iran, on the other hand, categorically rejected this demand, viewing it as an infringement on its sovereignty and its right to pursue peaceful nuclear technology. This fundamental disagreement proved insurmountable, rendering discussions on other matters largely inconsequential.

Indeed, while topics such as the Strait of Hormuz, the situation in Lebanon, and Iran’s ties with groups like Hamas were reportedly discussed, these issues were peripheral compared to the central dispute over the nuclear program. Without movement on the core issue, progress on these secondary matters was always unlikely, the US Vice President also mentioned in his media talk. The talks, therefore, became an exercise in reiterating established positions rather than exploring new avenues for compromise.

One of the most critical factors contributing to the failure of the Islamabad talks was the absence of a credible and influential mediator. Pakistan deserves recognition for hosting the talks and providing a neutral venue, reflecting its genuine desire to promote peace and stability in the region. However, Islamabad’s role was largely limited to that of a facilitator. It did not possess the leverage necessary to influence either side in a meaningful way or to push them towards compromise.

Effective mediation in high-stakes international disputes requires not only neutrality but also significant political, economic, and strategic clout. In this context, countries such as China and Russia or even a collective entity like the European Union are better positioned to play the role of mediator. While reports suggest that representatives from China and Russia were present during the Islamabad talks, their participation was limited to that of observers. They did not actively engage in the negotiations or attempt to bridge the gap between the two sides.

This lack of active mediation proved to be a crucial shortcoming. Mediation is not a passive exercise; it requires sustained engagement, creative diplomacy, and the ability to apply pressure or offer incentives where necessary. Without such intervention, the talks were bound to flounder, as both the United States and Iran remained firmly entrenched in their traditional positions.

Despite the failure of the talks, it would be unfair to dismiss Pakistan’s role as insignificant. On the contrary, Islamabad’s initiative has positioned it as a country willing to contribute constructively to global peace efforts. At a time when tensions in the Middle East continue to pose a threat to international stability, Pakistan’s willingness to host such high-level negotiations sends a positive signal to the global community. It demonstrates a commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, even in the face of daunting challenges.

The Islamabad talks, though unsuccessful, have also created a framework that can potentially be built upon in the future. Diplomatic processes are rarely linear, and setbacks are often an inherent part of negotiations of this magnitude. What is important is that the channels of communication remain open and that efforts to resolve the conflict continue.

Looking ahead, the way forward requires a more structured and inclusive approach. Major global powers, particularly China, Russia, and the European Union, must take a more active role in facilitating dialogue between the United States and Iran. These actors possess the economic influence and political leverage necessary to bring both sides to the negotiating table and to encourage them to adopt more flexible positions.

For the United States, this may require a reassessment of its demands regarding Iran’s nuclear program. While concerns about proliferation are valid, insisting on complete abandonment may not be a realistic objective. A more pragmatic approach, focusing on limitations, transparency, and robust verification mechanisms, could provide a viable path forward.

For Iran, greater flexibility is equally essential. While safeguarding national sovereignty is important, engaging constructively with the international community and addressing concerns about its nuclear activities could help build trust and pave the way for sanctions relief and economic stability. Iran must weigh the long-term benefits of compromise against the costs of continued isolation.

The stakes are too high for both sides to remain locked in a cycle of confrontation. The potential consequences of failure extend far beyond bilateral relations, affecting the stability of the entire Middle East and the global economy. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies, remains a flashpoint that could have far-reaching implications in the event of escalation. Similarly, ongoing conflicts and proxy dynamics in the region add further complexity to an already volatile situation.

The challenge now is to build on this foundation and to inject new momentum into the process. This will require not only the involvement of major powers but also a willingness on the part of the United States and Iran to move beyond entrenched positions. Confidence-building measures, incremental agreements, and a focus on common ground could help create the conditions necessary for a broader settlement.

The detailed analysis will appear in the April issue of CENTRELINE journal.