US, Iran set to hold separate talks with mediators

NEW YORK, SEP 28: Qatari mediators are likely to hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in New York and separately with the US side on Monday or Tuesday, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters, in a fresh push to end the war.

The talks are expected to focus on an amended version of a seven-day proposal that Iran presented last week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Araghchi remains in New York after attending the General Assembly. It was not immediately clear who would represent the US side in the talks with mediators.

Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency later confirmed that Araghchi would meet the mediators in the United States on Monday morning, New York time.

The two sides will “examine the latest proposals and views regarding the current situation”, ISNA added.

Iran’s seven-day plan envisages an end to all hostilities in Iran and Lebanon, the unfreezing of billions of dollars worth of Iranian assets, an end to sanctions on Iranian oil and the lifting of the US blockade on Iranian ports.

Tehran would then allow the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the two sides would also resume talks on Iran’s nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had rejected Iran’s proposal, saying Tehran wanted a swift agreement because of the crippling economic pressure it is under.

However, he also told Axios on Sunday that he expected US negotiators to engage in further talks this week.

Araghchi said on Sunday that mediators had not formally conveyed a US rejection to Tehran and that Iran was awaiting Washington’s definitive position before deciding its next steps.

“Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met,” he said on Sunday, adding that only a negotiated solution could resolve the impasse.