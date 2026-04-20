US, Iran presidents hold firm ahead of Islamabad talks

ISLAMABAD, APR 20 /DNA/ – Tensions between the United States and Iran remain high as both President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian refused to back down in their positions on Iran’s nuclear program. Fresh talks are scheduled for Wednesday in Islamabad, Pakistan, amid threats of renewed military action.

Iranian President Pezeshkian: “Iran Will Never Bow” In strong remarks, President Pezeshkian declared that Iran will never compromise on its nuclear facilities and has an inalienable right to develop nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. He stated that America “wants Iran to bow before it,” but emphasized: “This will never happen.” Iran, he said, is “ready to fight till the end” if necessary. Pezeshkian slammed U.S. demands regarding enriched uranium and nuclear sites, insisting no one has the right to deprive Iran of its legitimate nuclear rights under international law.

President Trump confirmed that direct talks will take place on Wednesday, with a U.S. delegation — including Vice President JD Vance — heading to Islamabad. Vance is expected to arrive in the Pakistani capital on Tuesday night or Wednesday evening.

Trump made it clear that the U.S. position is unchanged: if there is no compromise, “we will have to start dropping bombs again.” He has repeatedly warned of targeting Iranian infrastructure and maintaining a naval blockade if Iran does not meet U.S. demands on its nuclear program.

The negotiations follow earlier rounds of talks and military exchanges. The core dispute remains Iran’s uranium enrichment activities and its nuclear facilities. The U.S. seeks long-term assurances and restrictions, while Iran insists on its sovereign rights and peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Both leaders are digging in, raising fears of escalation even as diplomatic channels in Pakistan remain open. Stay tuned for updates as the Wednesday talks approach. The world watches closely whether diplomacy or confrontation will prevail in this high-stakes standoff.