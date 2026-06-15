US-Iran deal a “triumph” of peace, diplomacy; Pakistan to host Geneva signing ceremony on Jun 19: PM

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, JUN 15 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced that Pakistan would host the historic signing ceremony of the US-Iran peace agreement in Geneva on June 19, terming the deal a “monumental milestone” for global peace and a “triumph” of peace and dialogue over the devastation of war.

“Today the world has witnessed that the pursuit of peace has achieved a great victory and the flames of war have begun to subside. This is a historic moment that historians will record in golden letters,” the prime minister said, addressing the National Assembly, hours after he and President Donald Trump announced that the deal between the United States and Iran had been reached.

Describing the moment as a divine blessing after three months and sixteen days of immense trials, he said, “Following the dark night of war, the sun of peace has finally risen.”

He told the House that under the deal, Iran and the US have announced the immediate and permanent end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

“This is not just an agreement between two nations, but a victory for peace, dialogue, and diplomacy over the devastation of war,” the prime minister said, adding that the prestige and honor Allah has bestowed upon Pakistan today is something nations seek for centuries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed deep gratitude to Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, alongside the negotiation teams of both countries, for demonstrating immense wisdom, prudence, and patience under extremely difficult circumstances.

He extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation including President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and other party heads for their guidance and support.

He particularly praised the extraordinary role played by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, who devoted day and night to bring an end to the war and securing peace.

He said that there were some critical moments when negotiations seemed close to falling apart, but the Field Marshal remained steadfast which ensured this monumental success.

The prime minister also lauded Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Foreign Ministry’s team and other institutions for their tireless efforts.

The prime minister called upon the nation to offer prayers of gratitude to Allah Almighty for bestowing unprecedented honour and dignity upon Pakistan.

Acknowledging the economic toll, the prime minister noted that the devastating effects of the conflict had placed immense pressure on Pakistan’s economy, but the nation demonstrated exemplary resilience.

He commended the federal and provincial leaderships, particularly the provincial chief ministers, for playing an excellent role during this period.

He assured the nation that the fruits of global economic stability resulting from this peace accord would reach the doorstep of every Pakistani through joint efforts, and the government would not rest until this responsibility was fulfilled.