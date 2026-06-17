US, Iran could sign ceasefire deal as soon as tonight to open Strait of Hormuz – Axios

WASHINGTON, JUN 17: The US, Iran, and mediating parties are discussing bumping up the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as early as Wednesday, according to an Axios report.

The parties are set to sign the MoU into effect on Friday. However, one mediating diplomat and a second source familiar with the talks told Axios that the deal could be signed electronically by Wednesday evening.

If the deal is signed, it would mean the US would release the full text of the agreement, and the parts of the deal regarding the Strait of Hormuz would take immediate effect.

The diplomatic source told Axios that the parties accelerated the timetable for signing the MoU to open the strait sooner than Friday, given that both the US and Iran had agreed on the issue.

A source familiar with the discussions told Axios that Iran demanded that the text of the MoU remain secret until the formal signing. The source also denied reports that the Trump administration was submitting to political pressure.

Vance hints that US pushed mediators to release MoU text early

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance said that the Trump administration pushed Pakistan to release the text of the MoU on Wednesday.

“They’ve asked us not to release the full text for a little while; it’ll come out at the latest on Friday,” Vance said on CBS. “We’re actually trying to push them to get it out today because we want to tell the American people what’s in this deal.“