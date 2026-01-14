US investment delegation meets Field Marshal Munir

RAWALPINDI, JAN 14 /DNA/ – A delegation of World Liberty Financial USA led by Mr. Zachary Witkoff, Chief Executive Officer of a leading global Fintech firm, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF.

The meeting reflected the growing interest of international private investment groups in Pakistan’s evolving economic landscape and also signals rising global confidence in Pakistan’s fintech potential and aims to strengthen financial inclusion and cross border digital finance. Mr Witkoff highlighted the immense economic potential Pakistan holds and lauded the efforts of Pakistan’s leadership in embracing futuristic technologies to realize the full possibilities of its economic prowess.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir welcomed the exchange of views and emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to economic stability, investor confidence, and enabling an environment conducive to responsible private sector participation in national development.