US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard resigns
WASHINGTON, MAY 22: US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation on Friday, ending the tenure of a long-term contrarian who appeared to be at odds with President Donald Trump over the Iran war.
Gabbard said in a letter to Trump posted on X that she was quitting as Director of National Intelligence to look after her husband following his diagnosis with an “extremely rare form of bone cancer.”
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