Friday, May 22, 2026
Main Menu

US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard resigns

| May 22, 2026

WASHINGTON, MAY 22: US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation on Friday, ending the tenure of a long-term contrarian who appeared to be at odds with President Donald Trump over the Iran war.

Gabbard said in a letter to Trump posted on X that she was quitting as Director of National Intelligence to look after her husband following his diagnosis with an “extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard resigns

WASHINGTON, MAY 22: US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation on Friday, ending theRead More

Qatari negotiating team in Tehran to help secure US-Iran deal to end war, says source

Qatari negotiating team in Tehran to try to help secure US-Iran deal to end war

TEHRAN/DOHA, MAY 22: A Qatari negotiating team arrived in Tehran on Friday in coordination withRead More

Comments are Closed