US intel chief says Iranian govt intact

DNA

WASHINGTON: US intel chief says Iran made no effort to rebuild nuclear enrichment capability as NATO allies work on ways to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran confirms the Israeli killing of its intelligence minister and issues fresh evacuation threats to civilians near oil facilities in Gulf countries.

In testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stated that Iran has made no attempt to restart or rebuild its uranium enrichment program since US and Israeli strikes last year obliterated key nuclear facilities during Operation Midnight Hammer.

Gabbard’s assessment, which appears to contradict earlier White House claims about an active Iranian nuclear threat, describes the regime as “intact but largely degraded” with its enrichment capability effectively destroyed and no visible reconstruction efforts underway.

Meanwhile, the war’s economic fallout intensified as Iran’s disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — the chokepoint for roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies — continued to drive up energy prices. President Donald Trump has urged NATO and European allies to contribute naval forces to restore freedom of navigation. Several allies have responded cautiously: the UK said it is working with partners on a “viable collective plan” but ruled out a formal NATO mission, while Germany declared the conflict “is not a matter for NATO.”

France, Spain, Italy and others have shown similar reluctance for direct military involvement, leaving discussions focused on alternative security arrangements rather than a broad alliance operation.