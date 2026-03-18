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US intel chief says Iran made no effort to rebuild enrichment; Nato allies ‘working on ways’ to reopen Hormuz

| March 18, 2026
US intel chief says Iran made no effort to rebuild enrichment; Nato allies 'working on ways' to reopen Hormuz

WASHINGTON, MAR 18: Iran confirms Israeli killing of intelligence minister, issues evacuation threat to people near oil facilities in Gulf countries.

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