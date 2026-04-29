US has spent $25bn on Iran war so far

DNA

Washington — The United States has incurred costs estimated between $25 billion and $35 billion in its military operations against Iran, according to analyses by the American Enterprise Institute and other trackers. Some reports put direct Pentagon spending closer to $28 billion, driven heavily by munitions expenditure (including Tomahawks, Patriots, and THAAD systems) in the conflict’s early phases.

Initial intense fighting saw rapid spending: the first six days alone reportedly cost over $11.3 billion, with daily rates reaching hundreds of millions as the U.S. conducted strikes and defended bases amid Iranian drone and missile activity.

These figures cover troop deployments, munitions depletion, base repairs, and operational costs, though longer-term commitments (replenishment, contracts) are expected to push the total higher. The Trump administration has faced criticism and calls for more transparency on exact war expenditures, with some supplemental funding requests reportedly in the $200 billion range discussed.

In parallel testimony today before the House Armed Services Committee, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended President Trump’s proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget request for fiscal year 2027. Hegseth described the figure — a substantial increase from the roughly $900 billion range in recent years — as reflecting “the urgency of the moment.”

He framed it as a “message to the world,” aimed at rebuilding the U.S. military arsenal, restoring industrial base capacity, modernizing equipment, supporting service members (including pay raises), and addressing heightened global threats. The request comes amid the ongoing Iran conflict, munitions stockpile strain, and broader efforts to deter adversaries.