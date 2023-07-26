US Envoys for Afghanistan to Kick Off Regional Visit

The US Department of State said in a statement that the Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri will travel to Astana, Kazakhstan and Doha, Qatar from July 26-31.

“While in Astana, they will meet with colleagues from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan for a C5+1 Special Session on Afghanistan. They will also meet with civil society members focused on advancing women’s economic empowerment in Afghanistan and Kazakhstan,” the statement said.

In Doha, the statement said, “they will meet with a delegation of Taliban representatives and technocratic professionals from key Afghan ministries to discuss critical interests in Afghanistan.”

According to the statement the priority issues will include humanitarian support for the Afghans, economic stabilization, “fair and dignified treatment of all Afghans, including women and girls, security issues, and efforts to counter narcotics production and trafficking.”