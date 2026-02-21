US envoy says it would be ‘fine’ if Israel takes over all of Middle East

WASHINGTON, FEB 21: US envoy Mike Huckabee suggested he would not object if Israel expanded across much of the Middle East, framing the issue as what he called the Jewish people’s right to the land, Al Jazeera reported.

In an interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson aired on Friday, Huckabee was pressed on Israel’s geographical borders, which he said are rooted in the Bible.

Carlson cited a verse promising land to the descendants of Abraham, describing a span from the Euphrates River to the Nile River, a stretch that would include modern-day Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and parts of Saudi Arabia.

“It would be fine if they took it all,” Huckabee said, adding when challenged that Israel was not seeking to “take it over” and “they’re not asking to take it over.”