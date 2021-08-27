US envoy lauds Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and stability

RAWALPINDI, AUG 27 /DNA/ – Angela Ageler, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security and recent situation in Afghanistan were discussed in detail. COAS said that Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan and our sole aim is helping achieve peaceful, sovereign stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

COAS strongly condemned the terrorist attacks at Kabul airport and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives. He also reiterated the combined resolve to fight terrorism and extremism to the core. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and stability and thanked the COAS for the special assistance in the evacuation operations from Kabul.