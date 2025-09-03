US envoy hails Shehbaz govt economic reforms

Ms. Beker says Pakistan’s GDP is about $412 billion, ranking 38th in the world,” she stated, “but Goldman Sachs projects it could reach $3.3 trillion by 2050, putting it among the top 10 to 15 economies globally

Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD – U.S. Chargé d’Affaires (CDA) Natalie Baker addressed a webinar hosted by the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) on September 2, urging American companies to explore and capitalize on the significant investment opportunities in Pakistan. The event, which brought together U.S. and Pakistani business leaders, underscored the strategic advantages and evolving economic landscape of the South Asian nation.

In her remarks, CDA Baker commended the Sharif government’s ongoing economic reforms, which have been crucial in creating a more investor-friendly environment. She highlighted Pakistan’s demographic strengths, noting its status as the fifth-largest country in the world with a population of 250 million. With 64 percent of its population under the age of 30, Pakistan boasts one of the world’s largest and youngest consumer markets. “Pakistan’s GDP is about $412 billion, ranking 38th in the world,” she stated, “but Goldman Sachs projects it could reach $3.3 trillion by 2050, putting it among the top 10 to 15 economies globally.”

The CDA identified several key sectors ripe for U.S. investment, including critical minerals, information and communications technology, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure development. These areas, she explained, align with both Pakistan’s economic priorities and the potential for U.S. businesses to contribute to the country’s long-term stability and growth. The discussion also touched upon Pakistan’s competitive labor costs and strategic location, further solidifying its appeal as an investment destination.

Concluding her address, Baker encouraged American businesses to leverage the expertise of the U.S. Foreign Commercial Service team in Pakistan. She emphasized the importance of forging strong partnerships with Pakistani counterparts to build mutually beneficial ventures. “Let’s use this moment to build profitable ventures for U.S. companies and investors, contribute to economic prosperity for both our nations, and deepen bilateral ties,” she said, encapsulating the potential for a new era of enhanced commercial cooperation and shared growth.