US envoy for strong ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, JUN 4 /DNA/ – The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad held a vibrant celebration to mark the 249th anniversary of American independence, with Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker delivering a heartfelt address that underscored the enduring friendship and growing partnership between the United States and Pakistan.

The event was graced by the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, senior military officials, prominent media personalities, and a wide array of guests from diverse sectors including business, fashion, sports, and civil society.

In her remarks, Natalie Baker warmly welcomed guests in both English and Urdu, emphasizing the strong historical and cultural bonds between the two countries. “The United States and Pakistan have stood together through good times and bad, from development to defense, from health to education,” she said.

Reflecting on her second diplomatic posting in Islamabad, Baker praised Pakistan’s rich culture, resilience, and the warmth of its people. She noted that the bilateral relationship had grown significantly in scope and depth over the years, and highlighted the shared values of liberty, equality, and opportunity that unite the two nations.

Baker paid tribute to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and its long-standing work in Pakistan, praising its life-changing contributions in health, education, food security, and economic empowerment. “The legacy of USAID’s work in Pakistan will continue to benefit communities for generations to come,” she stated.

On security cooperation, Baker acknowledged the long-standing defense ties between the two countries, particularly lauding the Pakistani security forces for their recent successes in counterterrorism operations. She mentioned Pakistan’s pivotal role in the capture and extradition of the ISIS-K terrorist responsible for the Abbey Gate attack in Afghanistan, terming it a major milestone in bilateral counterterrorism efforts.

Economically, she highlighted the recent Pakistan Critical Minerals Investment Forum and growing cooperation in technology, digital markets, and innovation. She also praised Pakistan’s leadership in promoting industrial and digital growth.

In a notable diplomatic nod, Baker acknowledged U.S.-Pakistan collaboration in helping de-escalate tensions between Pakistan and India, reinforcing the U.S. commitment to regional peace and stability.

Adding a touch of Americana to the evening, the celebration featured classic American food, live music by the U.S. Air Force band, and décor reflecting traditional Independence Day themes. Baker commended the sponsors and organizing team for curating a memorable event that celebrated not just American independence, but also the vibrant spirit of U.S.-Pakistan friendship.

She closed her speech by quoting former President Trump, calling the U.S.-Pakistan relationship “great” and adding, “the best is yet to come.”

The evening served as a reaffirmation of mutual goodwill and shared aspirations for peace, prosperity, and partnership in the years ahead.=DNA

