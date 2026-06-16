US envoy falls in love with Pakistani chai, hospitality and wedding traditions

ISLAMABAD, JUN 16: US Charge d’Affaires Natalie A Baker has shared her favourite aspects of life in Pakistan, praising the country’s hospitality, cuisine, cricket culture and vibrant wedding traditions, saying Pakistanis make visitors feel “like family”.

In an interview posted on the US Embassy Islamabad’s Instagram account, Baker said she enjoys spending her free time with friends and travelling to different parts of Pakistan to explore new places and experiences.

The American diplomat also revealed that she has developed a strong interest in cricket since arriving in Pakistan, although she admitted she is still learning the sport’s rules and finer details.

Describing cricket as “a little complicated”, Baker said she nevertheless tries to visit stadiums whenever she can and enjoys cheering for Pakistan’s national cricket team during matches.

When asked which aspect of Pakistani culture Americans should understand more, she said the warmth and hospitality of the Pakistani people would top her list.

She said Pakistanis are exceptionally welcoming and inviting towards visitors, adding that people arriving in the country are often made to feel at home and treated like members of the family.

Speaking about Pakistani cuisine, Baker said palak paneer is among her favourite dishes and added that she also enjoys dal, describing both foods as particularly delicious.

The US diplomat also praised popular snacks and beverages, saying chai and pakoras are delicious, while Pakistani desserts have left a strong impression on her and are “amazing”.

When asked which American food she would recommend to Pakistanis, Baker said breakfast tacos from San Antonio, Texas — her hometown — would be her first choice.

She also encouraged people to try Texas barbecue, describing it as another American favourite that Pakistanis should experience alongside the breakfast tacos she recommended.

Discussing Pakistani traditions, Baker said weddings are her favourite cultural events in the country, describing the celebrations as a magical series of occasions from mehndi to barat and valima.

The diplomat said she has been fortunate enough to receive invitations to several Pakistani weddings during her stay, adding that the brides look like princesses and the celebrations are filled with happiness and vibrant energy.