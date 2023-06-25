US envoy Donald Blome pays hectic visit to Karachi

KARACHI, JUN 25 (DNA) — In order to further strengthen Pak-US relationship, the country’s Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, during a recent visit to Karachi, met with government officials, office-bearers of American Business Council, Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations and Pakistan Naval Academy.

The US envoy held meetings with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, politicians, businessmen and representatives of the civil society during his stay in the port city. He also attended the function held to celebrate America’s 247th independence day.

Speaking on the occasion, Blome said he was happy to live and serve in a country like Pakistan. “Together we can ensure a stronger and prosperous future for the two nations,” the US ambassador said.

In his meeting with Sindh CM Murad, he exchanged views with the host over prospects for enhancing trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. Blome also visited Joint Maritime Information Command Center and met with Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz. “We want to further increase maritime security cooperation with Pakistan Navy,” he said during the meeting. — DNA