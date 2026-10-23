US embassy opens ‘Shahkaar Fankaar Alumni Artist Showcase’

Exhibition highlights Minaa Haroon’s work on cultural heritage, identity and family memories

Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD, OCT 23 /DNA/ – The US embassy, the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) and the Pakistan-US Alumni Network have launched the first ‘Shahkaar Fankaar Alumni Artist Showcase’ in Islamabad to highlight the artistic achievements of alumni of US government-sponsored exchange programmes.

The inaugural exhibition, featuring the work of Lahore-based visual artist Minaa Haroon, opened at a new gallery space in the USEFP building. The gallery will showcase the work of Pakistani artists who have participated in US-sponsored educational and cultural exchange programmes.

Haroon’s solo exhibition explores how inherited jewellery and accessories can serve as carriers of memory, identity and family lineage. Drawing inspiration from her mother’s jewellery, the artist examines the connections between personal histories, cultural inheritance and the preservation of traditions.