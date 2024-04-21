US Embassy Deputy Chief honors FC KP Team at 120th Murree Brewery Polo Cup

Diplomats attend 120th Murree Brewery Polo Cup

RAWALPINDI, APR 21 /DNA/ – Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy, Andrew Schofer, joined by other ambassadors and high commissioners, presented the winners’ trophy to the FC KP team at the 120th Murree Brewery Polo Cup. The thrilling tournament took place at the Rawalpindi Race Course Ground, drawing a large crowd of diplomats and polo enthusiasts.

The event saw FC KP emerge victorious, showcasing exceptional skill and sportsmanship on the field. CEO of Murree Brewery, Isphanyar Bhandara, extended a warm welcome to all guests.

The 120th Murree Brewery Polo Cup served as a testament to the enduring popularity of the sport and provided a platform for friendly competition and cultural exchange among participants and spectators alike.