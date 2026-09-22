US embassy announces seizure of 463 kg crystal meth

ISLAMABAD, SEP 22 /DNA/ – The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad announces the seizure, of approximately 463 kg of crystal methamphetamine, valued at $21 million, which occurred on August 30. The Trump administration has made halting the flow of illicit narcotics a key component of helping make America more secure. The embassy’s Drug Enforcement Administration’s office (DEA Islamabad) coordinated with Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to make this seizure, in cooperation with Sri Lanka’s Police Narcotics Bureau and DEA’s New Delhi office. Between August 14-29, ANF’s Karachi-based Port Control Unit identified containers scheduled for transport from Pakistan to Colombo, which ANF suspected to be carrying illicit narcotics that originated in Afghanistan. This prompted ANF to alert DEA Islamabad, which worked with authorities across the countries involved to seize the narcotics and to arrest several suspects, including those of Pakistani origin.

The U.S. government has provided foreign assistance to support sustained training of Pakistan’s ANF enabling it to serve as a key partner in advancing U.S. priorities in counternarcotics interdiction. The United States remains committed to working with Pakistan to dismantle transnational criminal organizations to protect U.S. citizens from the dangers of narcotrafficking.