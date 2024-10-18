US Elections: Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric vs. Economic Extravaganza

Qamar Bashir

As the U.S. presidential election approaches, two pivotal issues dominate the political landscape: the Republican Party’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and the Democratic Party’s expansive economic policies. The intensification of the Republican stance on immigration has deepened divisions across the country, leaving many Americans anxious about the future. Immigrant communities, in particular, feel targeted, as they are portrayed as threats to national security and cultural values. This rhetoric not only alienates these groups but also raises concerns among a broader base of voters who fear such sentiments undermine America’s diversity. According to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey, nearly 60% of Americans believe that immigrants strengthen the country due to their hard work and talent, while only 36% agree with the sentiment that immigrants are a burden. These figures reflect how divisive and polarizing the immigration debate has become.

At the same time, the Democratic Party’s ambitious economic policies, which include increased government spending and social programs, have sparked significant concerns about inflation and economic stability. Inflation surged to over 6% in mid-2023, the highest in a decade, eroding the purchasing power of middle- and working-class families. In a Gallup poll conducted in early 2024, 65% of Americans cited inflation and rising costs as their top economic concern, with many fearing that unchecked spending could drive up the cost of living without proportionate wage growth. These economic worries have left voters increasingly indecisive as they weigh the long-term consequences of both parties’ approaches.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 14% of the U.S. population is foreign-born, with key voting blocs such as Latinos, who make up 19% of the population, and Asian Americans, who represent around 7%. These communities are not only essential to the labor force but are playing an increasingly influential role in shaping the electorate. A Voter Participation Center survey showed that immigrant communities are more likely to turn out in greater numbers in 2024, driven by concerns over immigration policies and economic stability. Negative portrayals of immigrants have raised fears about their integration into society and the broader economic implications, further complicating the voting calculus for many.

Multinational corporations such as Amazon, Walmart, and Kroger rely heavily on a disciplined and affordable immigrant workforce. Immigrants have become a permanent and indispensable part of the U.S. economic fabric, particularly in labor-intensive industries like retail, logistics, and manufacturing. In addition to these sectors, immigrants play critical roles in blue-collar and menial jobs—positions that many American-born workers are often unwilling to fill, such as construction, agricultural labor, food service, and cleaning services. They also support civic services in roles like sanitation, transportation, and caregiving, which are vital to maintaining the nation’s infrastructure and public well-being.

This immigrant workforce not only fills these essential roles but also contributes billions to the U.S. economy. According to the American Immigration Council, immigrant workers make up more than 17% of the U.S. labor force, generating substantial tax revenue and driving consumer spending. Any threat to this workforce through anti-immigrant policies risks destabilizing key sectors, which depend on their labor to function efficiently. From farms to factories, construction sites to hospitals, immigrants perform hard, physically demanding jobs that sustain critical industries and civic services. This connection between economic vitality and immigration underscores how intertwined these issues are in the 2024 election. Voter turnout among immigrant communities surged in 2020, and a Latino Decisions poll predicts that these communities will again play a decisive role in 2024, particularly in swing states like Arizona and Michigan.

As Americans face this complex political landscape, they are caught between two difficult choices. On one hand, Trump’s inflammatory anti-immigrant rhetoric threatens social cohesion, while on the other, Harris’s expansionary economic policies have contributed to inflation and rising costs. A recent CNN Poll revealed that 51% of voters are dissatisfied with the current economic trajectory, while 48% express concern over social division caused by immigration policies. This split highlights the challenge facing voters as they grapple with both social and economic instability.

Real wages, adjusted for inflation, have failed to keep pace with rising costs, leaving many Americans feeling financially strained. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, real wages for American workers fell by 2-3% in 2023, exacerbating financial pressures. In response, the Biden-Harris administration introduced stimulus packages, such as the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, to stimulate economic recovery. However, a Harvard-Harris poll found that 58% of Americans believe that the government’s economic policies are contributing to higher inflation, suggesting a growing disillusionment with the Democratic Party’s approach.

Despite these challenges, Kamala Harris has made ambitious promises to support middle-class families, workers, and first-time homebuyers. Yet, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, only 42% of Americans believe Harris has a solid plan to manage inflation, casting doubt on her leadership. Her inability to present a clear strategy to curb inflation and address wage stagnation, housing affordability, and government spending has raised significant concerns among voters. Meanwhile, Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric may alienate key voting blocs, with a Pew Research Center survey showing that 54% of Americans oppose his immigration policies.

Both candidates face mounting criticism, and their shortcomings on these pivotal issues are likely to play a decisive role in shaping the election’s outcome. American voters, however, are far from passive. They understand that campaign rhetoric rarely translates into effective governance. A Gallup poll from mid-2024 shows that 64% of voters believe that campaign promises, whether on immigration or economic recovery, will largely be forgotten once either Trump or Harris assumes power. This skepticism suggests that voters are carefully weighing their options, knowing that whoever wins will need to confront the realities of governing in a deeply divided and economically strained nation.

Qamar Bashir

Former Press Secretary to the President

Former Press Minister to the Embassy of Pakistan to France

Former MD, SRBC, CEO, ATV