US diplomats appreciate Multan’s historical sites and cultural heritage

MULTAN, JUL 30: /DNA/ – U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Andrew Schofer and Consul General Lahore Kristin Hawkins showed appreciation for the rich history of South Punjab during their visit to Multan.

DCM Schofer and CG Hawkins visited the shrines of Musa Pak Shaheed, Shah Shams Tabraiz, Bahauddin Zakria, Shah Rukn-e-Alam, and Multan’s famous clock tower. Since 2001, the U.S. government has supported 35 cultural preservation projects in Pakistan. These projects have included conservation of the shrine of Musa Pak Shaheed and the restoration of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabraiz.

“The power of cultural preservation work extends far beyond individual sites and projects – as historically important and visually impressive as they are,” said DCM Schofer. “These U.S.-funded projects spur economic development in Pakistan, engage local communities, foster respect for cultural diversity, and strengthen our U.S.-Pakistan partnership.”