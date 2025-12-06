US diplomat inaugurates seventh Islamabad women’s business expo

ISLAMABAD, DEC 6 /DNA/ – (Staff Reporter): The seventh Islamabad Expo, organized jointly by the Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) and APJCCI, was inaugurated here on Satureday. The ceremony was graced by the US Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires, Ms. Natalie Baker, as the chief guest.

Founder President of IWCCI, Samina Fazil, along with a large number of chamber members, distinguished guests, and diplomats from various embassies attended the event.

On this occasion, Founder President Samina Fazil thanked all the esteemed guests and stated that this two-day expo, organized by the chamber, will continue on December 7, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM. The primary objective of the expo is to provide women entrepreneurs from various provinces and regions with direct access to multinational corporations, large local firms, and diplomatic missions.

She said that such opportunities are generally not available to most women involved in household and small-scale businesses. The Women’s Chamber is committed to representing women traders and striving for their development.

Samina Fazil added that this year, a partnership has been established with the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Corporate partners for the event include D-Watson, JazzCash, and Care.

The exhibition will see participation from women entrepreneurs from across the country, multinational companies, diplomats, private sector representatives, and buyers.