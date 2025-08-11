US designates BLA, Majeed Brigade as foreign terrorist groups

ISLAMABAD, AUG 11 /DNA/ – In a major diplomatic breakthrough following Field Marshal Asim Munir’s visit to the United States, the U.S. government has officially designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its suicide attack unit, the Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

The designation, announced by the U.S. Department of State, will impose sweeping sanctions on both groups, including the freezing of assets, travel restrictions, and a complete ban on any financial or material support from individuals or entities under U.S. jurisdiction.

The BLA and its Majeed Brigade have carried out multiple deadly attacks in Balochistan, targeting Pakistani security forces, civilians, and foreign nationals, particularly Chinese citizens working on CPEC projects. The U.S. action underscores growing international recognition of Pakistan’s concerns over the activities of these violent separatist groups.

Government sources hailed the move as a “significant success” for Pakistan’s diplomatic and security objectives, crediting the outcome to Field Marshal Munir’s high-level engagements in Washington, where counterterrorism cooperation featured prominently.

“This decision reflects the strong resolve of Pakistan and the United States to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” a senior official said.

The development is expected to further enhance bilateral security cooperation between Islamabad and Washington in the fight against terrorism.