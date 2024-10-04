US Deputy Chief of Mission explores Lahore’s Rich and Diverse Culture

Lahore, OCT 4 /DNA/ — On her inaugural visit to Lahore, U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Natalie Baker, joined by U.S. Consul General Kristin Hawkins, explored how U.S.-Pakistan partnerships have been strengthening bilateral trade and investment, cultural preservation efforts, and educational opportunities for youth in Punjab.

DCM Baker met with representatives of U.S. businesses to discuss how American companies are generating high-quality jobs for Pakistani youth and giving back to Pakistani communities through a wide range of corporate initiatives. In a strong show of support for gender equity, DCM Baker and Consul General Hawkins played cricket with female athletes at the National High-Performance Center (NHPC), where DCM Baker highlighted U.S.-funded initiatives empowering young Pakistani women through sports, exchange programs, and more. Over the past year, the United States has supported efforts at 14 schools and universities across Punjab to expand opportunities for women and girls to participate in sports and develop leadership skills.

“The United States is deeply committed to advancing gender equity, and ensuring that everyone – regardless of gender or gender identity – has the opportunity to succeed,” DCM Baker said. “Through programs like the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, the TechGirls exchange initiative, and the Women in Energy Scholars program, we are equipping women and girls with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities they need to thrive.”

DCM Baker also met with members of the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network, recognizing the crucial role that Pakistani alumni of U.S.-funded exchange programs play in building bridges between the United States and Pakistan and in using the knowledge they gained through their exchange programs to benefit their local communities.

On a visit to the Walled City of Lahore, including the iconic Lahore Fort and Badshahi Mosque, DCM Baker spotlighted the United States’ investment in 35 cultural preservation projects across Pakistan, including an ongoing, approximately $1 million investment to preserve seven sites at the Lahore Fort. “These projects are a testament to the shared commitment between the United States and Pakistan to preserve cultural heritage. They not only strengthen community bonds but also support economic development and inspire future generations to celebrate Pakistan’s rich history and diversity,” said DCM Baker.