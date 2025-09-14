US delivers flood relief assistance to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 14: /DNA/ – The United States stands with the people of Pakistan, whose lives have been uprooted by widespread, catastrophic flooding.

The U.S. Department of State is delivering food, shelter, and other forms of lifesaving disaster relief to impacted communities. In addition, the U.S. military delivered essential supplies to the Pakistan Army, which arrived at Nur Khan Air Base.

U.S. Mission to Pakistan Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker was on site as the first C-17 and C-130 aircrafts arrived and unloaded this equipment. She extended her deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan. She said the United States is profoundly saddened by the loss of life and destruction of homes and livelihoods.

“In response to a request from the Government of Pakistan, the Department of State and the U.S. military approved foreign assistance funding and critical supplies and equipment to augment national response efforts in the most affected areas,” Baker said.