US delegation including Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to arrive in Islamabad

DNA

TEHRAN/ISLAMABAD — A high-level US delegation featuring senior adviser Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to arrive in Pakistan today for the second round of direct negotiations with Iran, amid ongoing Pakistani mediation efforts to stabilize the region following recent conflict.

The talks, facilitated by Pakistan, come as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi begins a regional diplomatic tour on Friday, with his first stop in Islamabad. Iranian state media (IRNA) reported that Araghchi will hold bilateral consultations in Islamabad, followed by visits to Muscat and Moscow. The focus includes current regional developments and the situation stemming from the US-Israeli military actions against Iran.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, recently received a phone call from Araghchi. Both sides discussed regional developments, the ceasefire, and Pakistan’s role in facilitating US-Iran engagement. Dar emphasized the need for sustained dialogue to resolve issues and promote peace, while Araghchi appreciated Pakistan’s constructive efforts. The two agreed to stay in close contact.

This follows an earlier round of intense but inconclusive talks in Islamabad earlier this month, which involved high-level figures on both sides and prompted temporary security measures and transport disruptions in the Pakistani capital and Rawalpindi. Local residents have expressed hope that progress in diplomacy will ease security concerns and allow normal public transport operations to resume, including any extensions of energy relief initiatives.

Araghchi’s trip is part of Iran’s broader outreach to friendly states for consultations on the evolving situation. Pakistani officials have indicated a “high likelihood of a breakthrough” as efforts intensify to resume structured negotiations.

In a related development, European Council President Antonio Costa stressed on Friday that the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions is “vital” for the world. Speaking after talks with regional leaders, including from Lebanon and Syria, Costa stated in Cyprus:“The Strait of Hormuz must immediately reopen without restrictions and without tolling, in full respect of international law and the principle of freedom of navigation. This is vital for the entire world.”

The waterway’s status has significant implications for global energy markets and maritime trade.

Separately, Iran’s mission to the United Nations strongly condemned the US seizure of the Iranian commercial vessel Touska on April 19. The ship was reportedly carrying critical medical equipment. In a statement on X, the mission described the action as an “illegal seizure” and a “flagrant breach of international law,” including prohibitions on aggression and violations of human rights and the right to life. It warned that the move endangers lives, undermines freedom of navigation, and called for accountability.

Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and related maritime incidents continue to underscore the urgency of diplomatic progress.

Pakistan continues to play a key facilitation role between Washington and Tehran, with both sides engaging through backchannel and direct contacts. Observers note that sustained engagement could help address outstanding issues and contribute to broader regional stability. Developments are being closely watched as delegations converge in Islamabad.