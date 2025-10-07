US defence firm to supply missiles to Pakistan

Raytheon awarded $41.6m firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract for AMRAAM variants

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Raytheon, a leading US defence contractor, will supply Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) to Pakistan after a contract modification added Islamabad to the list of buyers.

According to a statement issued by the US Department of War for the US Air Force on September 30, Raytheon was awarded a $41.6 million firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract for the enhanced C8 and D3 AMRAAM variants and their production.

“The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $2.5124 billion from $2.4707 billion. Work will be performed at Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by May 30, 2030,” read the statement.

“This contract involves foreign military sales to United Kingdom, Poland, Pakistan, Germany, Finland, Australia, Romania, Qatar, Oman, Korea, Greece, Switzerland, Portugal, Singapore, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Japan, Slovakia, Denmark, Canada, Belgium, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Norway, Spain, Kuwait, Finland, Sweden, Taiwan, Lithuania, Isreal, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Turkey,” it added.

In recent months, Washington’s ties with Islamabad have improved following US President Donald Trump’s intervention in the armed conflict between Pakistan and India, which resulted in a ceasefire.

Following the intervention, the incumbent government nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.