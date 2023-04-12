US congressman supports Imran, concerned at human rights abuse in Pakistan

NEW YORK, APR 12 (DNA) — US Congressman Brad Sherman has written a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken in support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan and highlighting human rights and democracy situation in the country.

In his letter dated April 11, which he shared on his official Twitter handle, Sherman mentioned the US support to Pakistan during times of need and urged Secretary Blinken to support human rights in Pakistan as “it is also in the US national interest.”

“I know human rights are a priority for you, and I recognised your commitment and the Administration’s work on democracy, human rights, and rule of law. The United States does not involve itself in Pakistan’s internal governmental matters — I respect its constitution and its democratic process — but we must not shy away from raising our voice when the human rights of the Pakistani people are at stake,” he wrote.

Sherman, in his tweet, thanked Dr Asif Mahmood, a candidate for Congress, “for being such a good adviser, and also for arranging my most recent telephone call with Imran Khan.”

In his three-page letter, he asked Secretary Blinken to reaffirm the US position that the Pakistani government should respect the right to speak, organise, and demonstrate peacefully. “It is critical that we see a calm, orderly, democratic, and prosperous Pakistan where Pakistanis can have a free and open political dialogue.”

Sherman wrote: “I am particularly alarmed by incidents over the last year, especially the alleged torture and even sexual abuse of political figures such as former PM Khan’s Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill and journalist Jameel Farooqui.

“Thankfully, they both were released, but the chilling effect of their detention and treatment continues to resonate. Human Rights Watch (HRW) called for an urgent investigation into Gill’s complaints, citing ‘numerous credible allegations of torture and ill-treatment of political opponents’ in Pakistan during previous governments.

HRW also questioned sedition charges against Gill. The April 6 arrest of former minister Ali Amin Gandapur adds to these concerns.” Sherman expressed concern at numerous cases filed against the PTI chief and the “use of force against his supporters, the detention of protesters under sweeping counter-terrorism laws, and the closing space for free speech”.

He noted that “efforts by the authorities to delay elections in two key provinces are another sign of skirting democratic processes. The government should respect the Supreme Court ruling that the elections should proceed on a timely basis.”

The congressman found equally concerning “remarks in late March by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan insinuating former PM Khan will be eliminated from the political arena.” He also asked the secretary of state to form a panel of law experts to review the issue of the election delay verdict of the top court as the government is of the view that the matter should be heard by the full court.

“I will continue to monitor the situation. I ask you to guide the United States-Pakistan policy toward a greater commitment to human rights and to use all US diplomatic channels to urge Pakistani authorities to investigate the alleged abuses and to hold accountable anybody who may be responsible.

“Most importantly, I urge the authorities to make sure that going forward political figures or citizens who simply want to demonstrate are not subjected to anti-democratic consequences.”

In the concluding para of the letter, Sherman wrote that the “US-Pakistani relationship is one of the most important foreign policy relationships and accordingly should reflect US priorities regarding democracy, human rights, and the rule of law in Pakistan.” — DNA