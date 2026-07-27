US congressional delegation visits ISSI

ISLAMABAD, JUL 27 /DNA/ – The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized an in-house discussion with the U.S. Congressional delegation. The U.S. delegation included Rep. Ryan Zinke, Rep. Michael Baumgartner, along with Mr. ⁠Graham Gunter, Legislative Assistant to Rep. Ryan Zinke and Mr. Harris Cull, Legislative Aide to Rep. Baumgartner. The delegation was received by Chairman BoG, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood and Director General ISSI, Ambassador Moin Ul Haque. This was the first ever visit of a U.S. Congressional delegation to ISSI.

Director General briefed the delegation about ISSI and its work and expressed desire to establish more institutional linkages between ISSI and U.S. Congress and American think tanks.

The participants held an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest, including Pakistan–U.S. relations, focusing on economic cooperation, educational and cultural exchanges, and the broader geopolitical developments in the region.

The meeting was also joined by Ambassador Masood Khalid, Pakistan’s former Ambassador to China; Ambassador Masood Khan, Pakistan’s former Ambassador to the U.S.; Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan and also Pakistan’s former Ambassador to the U.S.; and Ambassador Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s former Special Representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan’s former Ambassador to Iran.