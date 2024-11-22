Friday, November 22, 2024
Main Menu

US condemns deadly Kurram Attack, pledges support to Pakistan

| November 22, 2024
US condemns deadly Kurram Attack, pledges support to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, NOV 22 /DNA/ – The United States joins the Government of Pakistan in condemning the horrific attack in Kurram that killed dozens of innocent Pakistanis and critically injured many more.  Our sympathies and condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and we wish the injured a full and speedy recovery.

The Pakistani people deserve to live free from harm, danger, and threat, and to feel protected and secure in their daily lives.  The United States will remain a steadfast partner as Pakistan works to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens.  We stand in solidarity with Pakistan and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this difficult time.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Interior Minister lauds police sacrifices at NPA graduation ceremony

Interior Minister lauds police sacrifices at NPA graduation ceremony

ISLAMABAD, NOV 22 /DNA/ – Minister for Interior, Mr. Mohsin Raza Naqvi, was the chiefRead More

Politics has stooped to its ‘ugliest’ face, Asif reacts to Bushra’s fresh allegations

PTI’s political ship is sinking, says Asif, and Bushra made statement against Saudi Arabia toRead More

Comments are Closed