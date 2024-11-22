US condemns deadly Kurram Attack, pledges support to Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, NOV 22 /DNA/ – The United States joins the Government of Pakistan in condemning the horrific attack in Kurram that killed dozens of innocent Pakistanis and critically injured many more. Our sympathies and condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and we wish the injured a full and speedy recovery.
The Pakistani people deserve to live free from harm, danger, and threat, and to feel protected and secure in their daily lives. The United States will remain a steadfast partner as Pakistan works to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens. We stand in solidarity with Pakistan and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this difficult time.
Related News
Interior Minister lauds police sacrifices at NPA graduation ceremony
ISLAMABAD, NOV 22 /DNA/ – Minister for Interior, Mr. Mohsin Raza Naqvi, was the chiefRead More
Politics has stooped to its ‘ugliest’ face, Asif reacts to Bushra’s fresh allegations
PTI’s political ship is sinking, says Asif, and Bushra made statement against Saudi Arabia toRead More
Comments are Closed