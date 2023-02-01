US backs Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism

WASHINGTON, Feb 01 (DNA): The United States on Wednesday again extended

support to Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism “in all its forms and

manifestations” after the suicide blast in Peshawar claimed over a 100

lives.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in a

statement on Wednesday.

“The United States strongly condemns the January 30 bombing at a mosque

in Peshawar’s Police Lines district,” the statement said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the many who lost

their lives as a result of this senseless act of terrorism,” he added.

He noted that since the attack targeted police officers, “it only

compounds the tragedy” because they had dedicated their careers to

protecting and serving their fellow citizens.

“The United States stands with Pakistan in condemning all forms of

violence against civilians.”

The suicide bomb attack in a mosque deep within the police district of

Peshawar, which comprises the police headquarters and offices of key

police counter-terrorism branches and even the provincial polio

immunization office.

The blast caused a section of the mosque, including its façade and roof

to collapse, contributing to greatly enhancing the casualties.

So far, 101 people have died from the attack and injured 220 others.