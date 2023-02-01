US backs Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism
WASHINGTON, Feb 01 (DNA): The United States on Wednesday again extended
support to Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism “in all its forms and
manifestations” after the suicide blast in Peshawar claimed over a 100
lives.
This was stated by US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in a
statement on Wednesday.
“The United States strongly condemns the January 30 bombing at a mosque
in Peshawar’s Police Lines district,” the statement said.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the many who lost
their lives as a result of this senseless act of terrorism,” he added.
He noted that since the attack targeted police officers, “it only
compounds the tragedy” because they had dedicated their careers to
protecting and serving their fellow citizens.
“The United States stands with Pakistan in condemning all forms of
violence against civilians.”
The suicide bomb attack in a mosque deep within the police district of
Peshawar, which comprises the police headquarters and offices of key
police counter-terrorism branches and even the provincial polio
immunization office.
The blast caused a section of the mosque, including its façade and roof
to collapse, contributing to greatly enhancing the casualties.
So far, 101 people have died from the attack and injured 220 others.
