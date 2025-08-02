US backs Morocco’s autonomy plan as only Sahara solution

RABAT, AUG 2 – In a message addressed to HM King Mohammed VI on the occasion of Throne Day, President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump reiterates the USA’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara and its support for the Moroccan Autonomy Proposal “as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute”.

“I also reiterate that the United States recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and supports Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic Autonomy Proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute,” President Trump stresses in his message to the Sovereign.

Extending his congratulations on behalf of the United States of America to HM the King and the Moroccan people, President Trump states that “the United States deeply values our strong and enduring partnership with Morocco. Together, we are advancing shared priorities for peace and security in the region, including by building on the Abraham Accords, combatting terrorism and expanding commercial cooperation that benefits both Americans and Moroccans.”

“I look forward to continuing our collaboration to promote regional stability, prosperity and peace,” the USA President concludes.