US Ambassador, PM Shehbaz forge bilateral partnerships

ISLAMABAD, MAR 15 /DNA/ – U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome met today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss a broad range of bilateral issues, including partnering with the Government of Pakistan on regional security, U.S. support for continued economic reforms with and through the IMF, trade and investment, education, climate change, and private sector-led economic growth. Ambassador Blome expressed U.S. support for Pakistan’s democracy and the key role of an independent press.

The Ambassador and Prime Minister also discussed how both countries can work together to accelerate projects addressing climate change under the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance framework.