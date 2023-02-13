Monday, February 13, 2023
US ambassador meets Naval chief

| February 13, 2023

DNA

KARACHI, 13 Feb: Ambassador of America to Pakistan Mr Donald Blome called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Karachi during the ongoing Multinational Exercise AMAN 23. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security and bilateral collaboration were discussed. The dignitaries renewed the resolve to enhance maritime cooperation and defence collaboration between the two countries.

