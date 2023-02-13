US ambassador meets Naval chief
DNA
KARACHI, 13 Feb: Ambassador of America to Pakistan Mr Donald Blome called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Karachi during the ongoing Multinational Exercise AMAN 23. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security and bilateral collaboration were discussed. The dignitaries renewed the resolve to enhance maritime cooperation and defence collaboration between the two countries.
« Up to 124% gas price hike approved (Previous News)
Related News
US ambassador meets Naval chief
DNA KARACHI, 13 Feb: Ambassador of America to Pakistan Mr Donald Blome called on ChiefRead More
Pakistan, Iran ties time-tested: Fatemi
In the year 2023, the volume of trade between the two countries will reach moreRead More
Comments are Closed