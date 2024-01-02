US ambassador meets Foreign Minister Jilani
DNA
ISLAMABAD: U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome met today with Caretaker Foreign Minister Jilani to discuss a wide range of important bilateral issues, including expanded diplomatic engagement, the safe and efficient processing of Afghan citizens eligible for resettlement to the United States, as well as other issues of mutual interest.
