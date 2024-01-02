Tuesday, January 2, 2024
US ambassador meets Foreign Minister Jilani

| January 2, 2024
DNA

ISLAMABAD: U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome met today with Caretaker Foreign Minister Jilani to discuss a wide range of important bilateral issues, including expanded diplomatic engagement, the safe and efficient processing of Afghan citizens eligible for resettlement to the United States, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

